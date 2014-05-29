ProCom Announces Free Installations for Business Communication Services This Spring

Bruceton Mills, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- As the cost of communication systems continues to increase, many business owners are looking for quality services without paying an arm and a leg. When thinking of upgrading a cable or internet package, companies want their system to be high speed, and most importantly, reliable. Always going the extra mile to satisfy their customers, ProCom is announcing their services for free installations on their fiber optic communication systems this spring. The professional technicians will install any service their customers need, from phones to cable to internet, or a package featuring all three.



While businesses and organizations rely on communication to achieve success in their industry, employees are constantly on their phone and sending emails. It is important to have information at the fingertips in a moment’s notice, and ProCom will install their quality systems quickly and efficiently. With the business phone in West Virginia, companies will be treated with Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems that allow organizations to record and monitor calls, as well as set up a voice mail and auto attendant on multiple lines. The internet in Oakland, MD provided by ProCom will keep businesses connected to the cloud at all times, providing the means necessary to stay on top on progress, clients, and news throughout the day.



With innovative software and affordable prices, customers will be treated to fiber-optic, high quality business internet in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Though the most important aspects of the business lie with internet and business phone service in Garrett County, customers can save additional money by inquiring on the Prodigi Triple Play package that includes cable television. Cable will begin at just $29.99 per month. For customer convenience, businesses will be able to upgrade their system without a startup cost. To hear more, contact a representative from ProCom today.



About ProCom

ProCom was founded in 1986 by President Larry Sisler, and specializes in offering innovative and high-quality communication services for both businesses and residents. Serving Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, ProCom provides their customers with cable, internet, phone, and voice over internet protocol (VoIP). They strive for complete customer satisfaction, always available to answer any questions and address any concerns. The staff has over 130 years of combined experience in the industry, using their knowledge to meet and exceed customer needs.



For more information, please visit http://www.4-procom.com/.