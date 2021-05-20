Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- Global procurement and supply chain jobs have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. However, there are many opportunities within this sector, especially in Hong Kong and Singapore which are transforming into a global digital supply chain services hub. From product design to development and delivery, Hong Kong and Singapore have placed themselves at the centre of the evolution of the manufacturing chain, creating a wealth of procurement and supply chain jobs and playing a key role as regional hubs for Asia. They have an internationally-minded sourcing and design workforce, which has a vital role to play in diversifying manufacturing across ASEAN and is backed by ongoing support from a government that is keen to see innovation prioritised and developed in Hong Kong and Singapore. Strong financial, legal, and commercial structures in Asia are enhanced by investment in technology that will allow organisations to be more flexible and operate seamlessly on a global level.



DSJ Global is an international recruitment agency specialising in procurement and supply chain talent sourcing. The firm was established in 2008 and has expertise in procurement and supply chain jobs as well as roles in logistics and technical operations. The Asian team in is backed by an international workforce of more than 750 passionate and experienced consultants with a reach that extends to 60+ countries worldwide. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International Group, making it the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of market-leading companies. Crucial to building such an expansive international reach has been the creation of robust relationships - the firm has developed a network of more than a million talented individuals over the years and has worked with a broad spectrum of client businesses, from fast-moving start-ups to global procurement brands. A range of permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions ensure that individual objectives can be reached and the right connections made.



Given Hong Kong's role as a regional hub in Asia, this is a natural location for a firm specialising in procurement and supply chain jobs across the sector. DSJ Global fields a committed and insightful team with the expertise to help organisations overcome the key challenge of talent and to help individuals make a career-defining next move. Technology has a vital role to play in the way that the firm is able to deliver efficient and effective hiring support on an international scale and consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to keep service levels high. The firm's unique local experience and insight in Hong Kong - and the broader Asia region - combined with a strong international reach showcase just one of the reasons why DSJ Global has become a leading specialist recruiter in this field. A wealth of opportunities can be accessed via DSJ Global including roles such as: Procurement manager, Procurement Transformation/Excellence Manager, Environmental Health and Safety Manager and Indirect Category Manager.



"The challenges of 2020 reverberated across the recruitment sector but our team has remained focused on, and committed to, the needs of our clients and candidates throughout," commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at DSJ Global Asia Pacific. He went onto say, "the year ahead provides an opportunity to build on the steps we have taken to continue virtually securing and retaining talent and reflect on the versatile, resourceful team that continues to help clients to secure top talent on a global scale."



