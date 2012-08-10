New Materials market report from ICD-Research: "Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief"
- The report identifies and analyzes the most important criteria for supplier selection from the point of view of both buyers and suppliers.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading mining industry executives. It analyzes the changing procurement behaviour and strategies of the companies in the mining industry. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 250 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 32% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by ICD Research accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement and industry developments.
- In the report buyers identify what suppliers need to do to maintain their business and the key actions being taken by industry players to overcome the leading business threats.
- The report examines current practices and provides future expectations for the industry over the next 12-24 months.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- This report will help you to formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and the direction of spend in the future.
- This report will help you to better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- This report will help you to secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
- This report will help you to predict how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
- This report will help you to uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers.
