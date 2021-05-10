Procurement Business Analytics Market Rising Demand for next 5 years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Procurement Business Analytics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Procurement Business Analytics Forecast till 2025*.



Procurement Business Analytics Overview

Procurement Business Analytics is the method of using quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and results from data. It involves capturing the data and use of data to support fact-based decision-making and gaining competitive advantages. The procurement team collects data, a process that data so it can generate useful insights and later analyze that data to improve the decision making and this whole process is called procurement business analytics. It helps the organizations to increase the cost savings, decrease operating cost and can be used for different purposes such as to create a strategy in the most strategic category plans, to evaluate fair market price to maximize the savings, in analyzing the consumption pattern which aims to reduce the overall spend, analysis of preferred supplier compliance. With the application of robust data analytics, the procurement sector is deriving new insights which can further be used in negotiations, vendor segmentation, performance management as well as annual purchasing strategy. The procurement department contains a very high amount of data which includes transaction history, expenditure details, and others.



Influencing Market Trend

- The Impending Need to Handle Compliance Policies and Contracts

- Increasing Demand for Data-Driven Solutions



Market Drivers

- The Rising Focus on Enhancing Procurement Channels

- The Rising Need for Highly Efficient Procurement Solutions to Improve Operational Performance

- The High Demand for Cloud-Based Procurement Solutions



Opportunities

- The Rapid Technological Developments Like IoT And Cognitive Computing



Restraints

- The Rising Concerns Over Data Security Across Enterprises



Challenges

- Unwillingness to Adopt Advanced Analytical Technologies

- Various Complexities in Streamlining the Processes and Concerns Regarding Data Privacy



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post COVID Scenario & Impact Analysis

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Procurement Business Analytics, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) ------ USD1400

Procurement Business Analytics

Segmentation

Procurement Business Analytics Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Procurement Business Analytics - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Procurement Business Analytics, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable



