Procurement Careers in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Over the last year, the need for procurement professionals has been unparalleled. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and development claims that procurement accounts for one-third of government expenditure, which highlights its significance in the industry. This has been evident during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital ventilators. As Europe quickly became the epicentre of the pandemic, senior procurement specialists played a vital role in the containment and stability of the public health sector in countries like Germany. Going into the new year, there are many exciting opportunities available for eager and enthusiastic individuals to develop skills and have a fulfilling career in procurement roles.



DSJ Global was founded in 2008 and has accumulated an impressive network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who reside in over 60 countries. DSJ Global provides permanent contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a variety of specialised sectors across the industry, from logistics and procurement to supply chain and technical operations. As a part of the Phaidon International Group, the company is the preferred recruiting agent for 71 world-leading organisations with more than 750 personnel located in 12+ offices worldwide that work with a cross-border mentality with regards to recruiting. The firm is committed to ensuring that the best possible outcomes are the result of its personalised recruiting solutions which are adapted to each client's hiring needs.



There is a wealth of prospects for senior procurements careers in Germany, with a desire for new fresh talented individuals for these roles. Germany has the biggest economy in the EU and is a central hub for logistics, making it a convenient Europe-wide distribution centre. Roles for senior procurement professionals are available across Germany from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, and beyond. The roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Clinical buyer, Global Category Director, Category Manager, Team Lead (MRO procurement) as well as many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.