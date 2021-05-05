Procurement Careers Recruitment in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The UK procurement industry continues to adapt to the challenges presented by the Brexit transition as the UK Government's changed to the procurement process presents a radical divergence from the pre-Brexit regimes. The changes are aiming to speed up and simplify procurement processes, deliver value for money and give small businesses the opportunity to innovate in public service delivery. This modification, in principle, gives a significantly greater discretion of authorities in relation to their public procurement processes.



DSJ Global's team of over 750 specialist consultants endeavour to provide organisations with permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions. Since 2008, the firm has worked ardently to ensure that clients and candidates continually benefit from the recruiting connections made whilst securing business-critical talent. As part of the Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global is the logistics and supply chain recruitment agency of choice for 71 prominent global enterprises. DSJ Global pioneers a global approach to logistics and supply chain recruiting, which is underpinned by an extensive investment into the ongoing training of its consultants to guarantee that optimal results are achieved through state-of-the-art strategies. DSJ Global has been able to sustain massive growth despite the challenges presented by the pandemic through reimagining the conventional recruiting process, which is a notable accomplishment that has been internationally recognised.



The firm is committed to delivering bespoke staffing solutions to a plethora of specialist sectors which include logistics and supply chain, procurement, technical operations, manufacturing, and planning jobs. As industry leaders within these sectors, DSJ Global are able to offer educated recruiting choices that are supported by their extensive network of over one million industry professionals who provide the firm's consultants with detailed market insights as well as industry risk analysis.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



DSJ Global currently has a broad range of career-defining openings requiring an immediate start across the UK, from London to Manchester, Birmingham, and beyond. As part of its recruitment strategy, the firm follows a recruitment beyond borders philosophy to ensure that recruits do not miss out on exciting prospects in Europe, Asia and North America. Positions currently available include: Business Development (Hunter), R&D Procurement Business Partner, Supply Chain Manager, Sr Purchasing Manager, Strategic Buyer – Operational, Category Manager – HR, Recruitment, Temp Labour, Category Manager – Solvents, Mineral Processing Project Manager, Customer Quality Engineer and Sourcing Manager – to name a few.



