Procurement Careers Throughout Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Procurement professionals act as a vital connection between manufacturers and buyers, ensuring that components, inventory, and goods reach their final destination, making individuals in this sector crucial in supporting the global economy through all international supply chains. Without the expertise and skillsets of procurement specialists, catastrophic bottlenecks would occur, and this in turn would have a significant knock-on effect to a multitude of industries. Procurement professionals also significantly contribute to a company's bottom line development, accounting for up to two-thirds of an organisation's sales, meaning that even minor improvements in this area can lead to considerable growth.



Professionals in logistics and supply chain management must be able to remain calm under pressure when faced with challenging situations and chaotic environments, as well as possess the adaptability to grapple with the constant technological developments within the sector. Switzerland is known for its supply chain flexibility, adjusting well to new challenges, technical and societal developments, all in all making it a great place to further a career in procurement. Across Switzerland, many key cities are looking for accomplished professionals to take up planning jobs and manufacturing careers, additionally, there is also a high demand for professionals looking to develop technical operations careers as well as procurement roles. Currently, DSJ Global has a wealth of new and exciting opportunities available, which include: Supply Chain Manager, Demand Planner, Sr Purchasing Manager, Strategic Buyer – Medical, Strategic Buyer – Operational, Category Manager – HR, Recruitment, Temp Labour, Mineral Processing Project Manager, Customer Quality Engineer, Customer Quality Manager, Regionale Lean Manager Position, Sourcing Manager and Head of Supply Chain Management, to name just a few. If you're interested in developing your career in the logistics and supply chain industry or looking to secure business-critical talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the DSJ Global team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



