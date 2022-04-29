Procurement Headhunters and ESG Goals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- As a procurement headhunter, DSJ Global is keenly aware of the challenges faced by those leading procurement teams today - and the demands placed on those teams to continuously improve efficiency and deliver more value through the supply chain. Equally key is engaging with the supply base to help organizations achieve vital ESG goals. Companies are increasingly looking to implement ESG targets more widely and that is feeding through into every area of the business, especially when it comes to working with supply chain partners with similarly aligned objectives. It's becoming increasingly important for a procurement team to be able to gain a better understanding of partner organizations to see where commonalities exist. Technology is a critical solution to many of the challenges procurement faces today - but so are people. Most firms see building team capability as an equally important investment when it comes to steering evolution in the coming years.



Part of DSJ Global's role as a procurement headhunter is to stay connected to the challenges and objectives that procurement teams face today, including the desire to focus more on ESG goals. The firm's expertise includes many years of being a procurement headhunter, as well as experience in hiring for connected areas, such as supply chain recruitment, logistics and technical operations jobs. The firm has extensive resources to support client companies and candidates. These include a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as a network of contacts with hiring managers at corporates nationwide. As a result, DSJ Global is a natural go-to for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step and organizations that are focused on recruiting for growth. With its combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at DSJ Global can create options for every hiring need.



DSJ Global has a nationwide reputation as a procurement headhunter in the US. That extends to most major hubs across the country, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA is also part of a 1,000 strong worldwide workforce that adds significant international reach to the firm's remit. Plus, DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the firm has grown it has been essential to be able to rely on the quality of the internal team, which is why there has been plenty of investment in people. Consultants at DSJ Global are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Controls Engineer, Senior IT Procurement Analyst and Director of Distribution.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.