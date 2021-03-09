Procurement & Manufacturing Careers Throughout Germany - 2021

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- After a tumultuous period for the manufacturing industry - due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic - positive data has recently been published in the February 2021 PMIS (purchasing managers index survey). This data highlights strong and accelerated growth in Germany's manufacturing sector. This positive turn is partly due to demand from Asia, the US and Europe, which has led to export sales rising to the highest level since December 2017. According to the Association for Supply Chain Management, Procurement and Logistics (BME), the expectations of manufacturers were very positive with regards to the forecasted increase in production levels over the next 12 months. Furthermore, this highlighted the predictions that demand is expected to rebound even further as COVID-19 constraints are relaxed and consumer confidence resumes.



From logistics and procurement to supply chain and technical operations, DSJ Global is committed to delivering long-lasting permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a variety of specialist sectors across the industry. DSJ Global was founded in 2008 and has since grown and developed an impressive network of over one million mid-to-senior industry professionals spanning over 60 global countries. To aid a recruitment beyond borders philosophy, the firm employs over 750 consultants who are based throughout the world in 12 different office locations. This internationality enables the firm to attribute the right candidates to the right companies and vice versa; irrespective of geographical location. DSJ Global is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-class organisations and enterprises as part of the Phaidon International Group. The firm is dedicated to ensuring that their bespoke recruitment solutions lead to optimal results, and with this in mind, they are committed to tailoring their approach to the hiring needs of the company or client.



At present, there are copious opportunities for procurement professionals across Germany, from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and beyond. Germany is home the EU's largest economy, as well as a bustling central logistics centre, making it a convenient Europe-wide delivery hub with access to around 500 million customers. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: Customer Success and Supply Chain Manager, R&D Procurement – Associate Director, Supply Chain Engineering Project Manager, Head of Supply Chain, Global Director of Engineering, Head of Quality Germany, Global Sourcing Director, Head of Supply Chain Operations and International SAP Project Manager. These are just a handful of some of the exciting opportunities available throughout Germany.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.