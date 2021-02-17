Procurement of the COVID-19 Vaccine in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- As countries around the world continue to face challenges caused by the global health crisis, diligent professionals in the procurement sector have never been more valuable. Carrie Lam has revealed that she sought Beijing's help in securing Covid-19 vaccines from the state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm after 'hiccups' in the procurement of other vaccines already purchased by the government. Lam has expressed that the first batch, needed to roll out a mass vaccination programme, will now face delays. According to Lam, the administration experienced difficulties in securing doses of the BioNTech vaccine from Europe, Sinovac's CoronaVac and the AstraZeneca jab despite having advance purchase agreements in place.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global has a network spanning over 60 countries worldwide and is the chosen logistics recruiter for 71 leading global enterprises under the Phaidon International Group. The organisation believes that recruitment should not be restricted by any boundaries and thus works with an international approach to providing solutions that match each applicant with a suitable company, no matter the location. The team at DSJ Global are routinely trained in the latest state-of-the-art recruiting technologies to ensure that they are implementing the fastest, most innovative recruiting methods. Recently, the organisation has reimagined the conventional recruiting process, by taking all the necessary precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as remote onboarding procedures, the team have adopted a virtual approach, all the while continuing to reach their recruiting goals, despite the difficult circumstances.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



The industry is increasingly looking to fill positions with highly trained, ambitious and trustworthy professionals who can enter and adapt to a fast-changing environment. Asia Pacific is at the forefront of the logistics and supply chain network. In these unprecedented times, individuals taking on challenging positions must be adaptable, as the supply chain industry entails high-pressure situations. At present, there is a particular need for supply chain managers in Hong Kong and China to drive the sector forward and navigate a clearer path through this tumultuous period.



DSJ Global have expertise in logistics and supply chain careers as well as procurement and technical operations. Jobs within the industry, available through DSJ Global include: Indirect Procurement Manager, Demand Planning Senior Analyst, Head of Procurement, Purchasing Manager, Sr. Manager of Procurement, Strategic Buyer and Global Procurement Manager, to name just a few.



