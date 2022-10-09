New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Procurement Outsourcing Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Procurement Outsourcing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Accenture Plc (Ireland), GEP (United States), Genpact Ltd. (United States), Wipro Limited (India), Infosys Ltd. (India), HCL Technologies (India), Aquanima (Spain), WNS (India), IBM Corporation (United States), Xchanging (United Kingdom) ,.



Scope of the Report of Procurement Outsourcing

Procurement outsourcing refers to the transfer of specific procurement activities regarding supplier and sourcing management to a third party in order to reduce overall costs and increasing operational efficiency. Rise in spending by the organization for business process automation and growth in the IT sector driving the demand for procurement outsourcing. Further, technological advancement in the procurement outsourcing services and increasing adoption by numerous industry verticals such as BFSI, energy & utilities, healthcare, IT & telecom, professional services, manufacturing, and others expected to drive the demand for procurement outsourcing market over the forecasted period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & utilities, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Professional services, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, Others), Component (Business Process Outsourcing Services (Category Management, Source Management, Procurement Management, Supplier Management, Procure to Pay))



Market Trends:

Growing Focus on Business Process Automation

Emphasizing On the Technological Advancement in the Procurement Outsourcing



Opportunities:

Growth in the IT Sector in Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Procurement Outsourcing From the Manufacturing and BFSI Industry



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of New IT Solutions

Growing Digitization in Numerous Industries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Procurement Outsourcing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Procurement Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Procurement Outsourcing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Procurement Outsourcing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Procurement Outsourcing Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Procurement Outsourcing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



