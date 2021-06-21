Procurement Recruitment in a Post-COVID World

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- For many years procurement's function and prominence have been growing and this trend was further accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders exhibited their capacity to adapt to a variety of setbacks, keeping supply flowing and expenses in check. Innovative procurement executives foresee its potential for growth as the goals of companies change from attempting to limit the negative consequences of the pandemic to resuming economic expansion.



DSJ Global has been delivering bespoke hiring solutions to candidates and clients in a variety of sectors within the German logistics and supply chain industry since their inception in 2008. DSJ Global is dedicated to aligning the right individual with the right organisation in sectors such as technical operations careers and procurement jobs. Germany, as a powerful central economic entity, is a major staple of European distribution with access to an ever-growing reach of consumers. The 750-strong DSJ Global team of consultants and advisors is situated in 12 different offices across the world. The firm has taken initiative to establish a well-connected network of over one million industry experts and subject matter specialists who divulge important information about the current market climate which allows the consultants at DSJ Global to alter their approach to align with industry trends. DSJ Global is the chosen logistics and supply chain recruitment agency for hundreds of prestigious organisations as part of the renowned Phaidon International Group. DSJ Global works with a variety of companies, including innovative start-ups, SMEs, and transnational corporations, enabling individuals to choose from a diverse range of job options. DSJ Global commits extensively to the continued training and development of its consultants, driven by their dedication to their clients and candidates, to guarantee that optimal, effective outcomes are consistently attained.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Packing Category Manager, Planning Manager, Global Cat Man – Propulsion, Regional Indirect Procurement Manager, Global Category Manager – API, Supply Chain Specialist, Supply Chain Inventory Manager, Lead Buyer Directs, Director of Supply Chain, Sr Procurement Manager, Commodity Buyer – Raw Materials, and Logistics Manager, to name a few. DSJ Global is a market leader that have pioneered an innovative method to recruitment. This is demonstrated through their dedication to a recruiting beyond borders strategy, which aims to bring together talented individuals and world-class organisations regardless of geographical locations. As a result, applicants benefit from worldwide opportunities and clients are able to benefit from the global talent pool.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.