Procurement Recruitment One of the Top 5 Trends for 2022

There are a number of key trends that are dominating procurement for 2022. There is, for example, the ongoing need for businesses to invest more in IT solutions, as well as the fact that transparency in supply chains has become vital. Another key procurement trend for 2022 is putting risk management at the center of operations, especially after the challenges of the past couple of years. However, one of the most important trends for 2022 - and one that stands out among the top 5 - is the focus on procurement recruitment. Skills gaps and talent shortages are a general theme right now and this is especially so in procurement. That's why the industry is prioritizing recruitment this year, as well as looking at diversifying the way that this is managed. Alongside building strong permanent workforces there is an emphasis on the support of contingent workers - 70% of executives anticipate hiring more freelancers and contingent workers in the coming two years.



Adapting to the changes in the recruitment needs of businesses within this sector is a key part of the way that a procurement headhunter like DSJ Global is set up to support client businesses. The firm works in alignment with trends like this to provide upgraded support to a broad spectrum of enterprises, whether they are agile startups or very well established global brands. DSJ Global is not only renowned as a procurement headhunter but also for hiring expertise in other connected areas, including supply chain, logistics and technical operations roles too. Being a successful procurement headhunter requires key resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the team at DSJ Global has built up over the years. The firm also has an extensive network of in-house contacts at many different companies. This versatility is why DSJ Global is the procurement headhunter of choice for so many businesses, as well as talented people keen to take a career-defining next step.



Flexibility is another vital part of being a procurement headhunter and DSJ Global is able to provide a range of hiring options via permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. The team also benefits from having developed an extensive network across the USA that covers major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte and San Francisco. In addition, the American team is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which provides an extended global reach for the work that DSJ can do for clients and candidates. Plus, DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to everything that DSJ Global has been able to achieve as a procurement headhunter has been the quality of the internal team. This is an area that the firm has invested heavily in over the years, ensuring that consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. DSJ Global is a procurement headhunter with many roles on offer, including Operations Manager [Biotech], Logistics Customer Service Manager and Director of Warehouse.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



To find out more about procurement headhunter visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.