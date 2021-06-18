Procurement Recruitment - the Green Procurement Revolution

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- Greener procurement is a hot topic right now, especially as 61% of brands say they have seen an increase in customer demand for sustainability. According to a report by McKinsey, 90% of the sustainability impact that a business makes happens in the supply chain. That's why greener procurement has the potential to make a big difference, not just to the impact that brands have on sustainability but also when it comes to meeting customer expectations too. The first step towards this is to shift from a low-cost only mindset to one that integrates environmentally conscious suppliers, technology and automation and which is focused on weighing up critical sustainability criteria. Sourcing optimization could hold the key to ensuring that this process is not only environmentally beneficial but cost effective too. The end result of greater sustainability is a range of benefits, from increased operational efficiency to risk mitigation and more robust sourcing process quality, as well as cost savings.



As the world of procurement continues to evolve in response to factors such as the need for greater sustainability, and in response to the pandemic, DSJ Global continues to support organizations across the world in solving the key challenge of talent. The firm was established in 2008 and since then has expanded across the country to develop a presence in strategic locations, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. As a leading specialist in procurement recruitment the firm works with talented people and innovative organisations, making essential connections that help ensure sustainability targets are being met. As well as a deep understanding of procurement recruitment in the USA, the firm also has a broad international perspective, as it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



Effective procurement recruitment creates more resilient businesses and provides opportunities for growth even during challenging times. DSJ Global works with leading enterprises and talented people, removing pain points from the hiring process and providing peace of mind that it is in safe hands. This simple but effective approach is driven by a team of consultants with extensive experience in the field. Ongoing training is provided to all consultants to develop skills and expertise and the firm also supplies best-in-class technology to ensure optimum performance. As well as procurement recruitment, DSJ Global also provides specialist support in supply chain, technical operations and logistics. There are currently a range of positions available with DSJ Global in the USA, including Procurement Manager, Facilities Services Manager, Director of Engineering, Procurement Specialist, Director Supply Chain Management, Manufacturing Operations Manager and Project Buyer. For organizations looking to evolve and individuals keen to take a career-defining next step DSJ Global is an obvious and effective partner.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Procurement Recruitment visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



We want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts about the current climate of the logistics and supply chain industry by taking part in our 5-minute survey.



Complete the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WDCQYK8



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.