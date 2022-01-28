Procurement Trends for 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- As a procurement headhunter, we are always focused on incoming trends that could affect the landscape of procurement in the years to come. For 2022, there are some key developments to watch, including much more of a focus on risk management in order to protect supply chains going forward. Another big trend for this year is increasing investments in IT solutions, something that is being prioritized by businesses keen to ensure that the IT infrastructure in place is resilient enough and able to support swift change. An increase in the use of contingent workers and service providers is another trend for 2022, enabling enterprises to respond to labor shortages, reduce costs and increase flexibility. We will also see much greater transparency when it comes to supply chains - most organizations will now take steps to map and risk their supply chain with a level of detail not seen before the pandemic.



These procurement trends are going to shape the way the sector develops over the coming year. DSJ Global is a well-established procurement headhunter able to provide expert support to enterprises looking to ride the waves of these changes. The firm has a wealth of experience, not just as a procurement headhunter, but also recruitment specialist in associated fields including supply chain, technical operations and logistics jobs. The team at DSJ Global has worked with a broad spectrum of different organizations, including agile start-ups and large international companies, using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to design options for every recruitment need. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and access to an extensive network of industry contacts, the firm is very well placed as a procurement headhunter, not just when it comes to supporting businesses but ambitious individuals too.



Nationwide reach is something that the firm has worked hard to achieve as a prominent procurement headhunter, today this extends to locations across the country including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, which ensures that the firm can provide a genuinely cross border service. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The quality of the internal team has been a vital part of ensuring that clients service levels can be maintained, even during the challenges of the pandemic. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a procurement headhunter - with broad experience in end-to-end supply chain hiring - the firm is able to offer many roles today, including Materials & Planning Manager [Chemicals Industry], Visual Inspection Supervisor and QC Director.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.