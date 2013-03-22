Prodec Networks and Netman Debut at UC Expo 2013

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Prodec Networks exhibited at UC Expo 2013 on the 5th and 6th March 2013 at London Olympia. The show was a great opportunity for Prodec Networks to showcase some of its Unified Communications solutions including Video Conferencing, Wireless and Mobile Data Connectivity, from a range of manufacturers including Polycom, Meru Networks, LifeSize, Mitel and ShoreTel.



Netman, the resident IT guru at Prodec Networks made a rare appearance at UC Expo, where he showcased some of the businesses he has recently helped by providing them with Unified Communications solutions.



Attendees to the exhibition were able to meet Netman in person and have their picture taken with him. What’s more if they uploaded their picture with him to twitter they were entered into a prize draw for their chance to win a 1 year VideoMeet single conference membership for up to 20 users.



Prodec Networks saw great reaction from attendees to the show who were not expecting to see a superhero flying around handing out his comic book!



About Prodec Networks

Founded in 1998; Prodec Networks is a market leader supplying businesses of all sizes with Data Networks, Video Conferencing solutions ,Voice Systems, Services and Solutions.



Prodec Networks’ expertise covers Servers and Storage, Voice Networks, Data Systems, Hosting, Video Conferencing solutions, Connectivity and Services and often dispatches orders on the same day. It also offers a buy-back facility, enabling customers to offset the cost of their upgrades.



The company has grown significantly since 1998 and now employs more than 55 staff. Prodec Networks has achieved partner recognition from many manufacturers including HP, ShoreTel and VMware, Microsoft, Palo Alto, Meru and Citrix.



For more information contact:

Contact Name: Harriet Fidler

Company Name: Prodec Networks

Mailing Address: Prodec House, Chancery Gate Business Centre, Ruscombe Park, Twyford, Berks, RG10 9LT

Phone: 0118 960 2500

Email: Harriet.Fidler@Prodec.co.uk

Web: http://www.prodec.co.uk