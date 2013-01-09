Prodec Networks Expands Product Ranges and Staff in Another Successful Year

Reading, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Prodec Networks looks back on a busy and prosperous 2012 and plans for an equally successful 2013.



Key highlights in 2012 for Prodec Networks included expansion into new product areas, a move into ecommerce, award nominations and investment in a new marketing director.



2012 saw Prodec Networks expand its product range into new and exciting technologies, growing its sales team by a third as a consequence. Following the industry trends towards mobility, remote working and cost savings, Prodec Networks extended its product range in the Unified Communications area, specifically Bonded 3G, Video Conferencing and Wireless.



Other new products included Next Generation Firewalls and a dedicated Hosting Solutions team.



In addition, 2012 marked a move into the ecommerce world for Prodec Networks with the launch in November of a new ecommerce website, www.handsetsuk.com, dedicated to telephone headsets and handsets.



This rapid expansion, despite the economic downturn, played a part in Prodec Networks being shortlisted for the Dynamic Business of the Year award, sponsored by Deloitte, in the Thames Valley Business Awards. The awards recognise businesses that demonstrate a consistent record of growth, as well as creative and innovative thinking in all that they do.



As part of its growth plans, Prodec Networks identified the need for a marketing led approach to harness demand for its increasing product range, and as a result employed a new Marketing Director; Harriet Fletcher. Harriet has 15 years of marketing and industry experience and brings a fresh approach to the Prodec Networks team. Harriet’s previous roles include Marketing Director at Brightpearl, a cloud retail software company, and Head of Acquisition at Rackspace, the World’s service leader in Hosting.



Russell Barley, Managing Director said; ‘Despite the economic downturn, Prodec Networks continues to go from strength to strength as a leading business in its field. We are delighted to have seen the company grow significantly in 2012 as well as get recognised in awards such as the Thames Valley Business awards. We are looking forward to all that 2013 brings.’



Plans for Prodec Networks in 2013 include continuing to grow its customer base through existing products as well as spotting emerging IT trends and new products to harness further growth.



About Prodec Networks

Founded in 1998; Prodec Networks is a market leader supplying businesses of all sizes with Data Networks, Voice Systems, Services and Solutions.



Prodec Networks’ expertise covers Servers and Storage, Voice Networks, Data Systems, Hosting, Connectivity and Services and often dispatches orders on the same day. It also offers a buy-back facility, enabling customers to offset the cost of their upgrades.



The company has grown significantly since 1998 and now employs more than 55 staff. Prodec Networks has achieved partner recognition from many manufacturers including HP, ShoreTel and VMware, Microsoft, Palo Alto, Meru and Citrix.



