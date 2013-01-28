Prodec Networks Get One Talking with HandsetsUK.com

Berks, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Prodec Networks has launched a new website, Handsetsuk.com; this website offers an unbeatable selection of new, used and refurbished telephone handsets, providing easy comparisons between products.



Russell Barley, Managing Director, Prodec Networks ‘We want to get businesses talking – quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively, Whilst we’ve been providing end to end telephone solutions for many customers over the years. We also recognise the demand for customers who simply want to buy telephone handsets, and need them quickly!”



Handsetsuk.com makes it easy for businesses to find the products they need, compare specifications and prices, and place their order. Handsetsuk.com is totally devoted to showcasing telephone handsets from the top manufacturers including Agent, Avaya, Cisco, Ericcson, Jabra, Mitel, Nortel, Plantronics and Polycom.



Russell Barley, Managing Director, Prodec Networks added “For those businesses who need advice, our knowledgeable and friendly staff are on hand to guide customers through the options to find the equipment that best matches their business needs”.



For more information about Handsetsuk.com or Prodec Networks visit www.prodec.co.uk



About Prodec Networks

Founded in 1998; Prodec Networks is a market leader supplying businesses of all sizes with data networks, voice systems, services and solutions.



Prodec Networks’ expertise covers servers and storage, voice networks, data systems, hosting, connectivity and services and often dispatches orders on the same day. It also offers a buy-back facility, enabling customers to offset the cost of their upgrades.



The company has grown significantly since 1998 and now employs more than 55 staff. Prodec Networks has achieved partner recognition from many manufacturers including HP, Shoretel and VM Ware.



