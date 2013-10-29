Prodec Networks IT Trends for 2013 Predictions Are Not That Far Off

Berks, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- At the start of 2013, Prodec Networks compiled its Top 5 IT Trends for the year. Now over halfway through the year, Prodec Networks conducted research with its Customers and Prospects to find out how accurate these predictions were.



“2013 is not the year of ‘big data’ but smart devices dominate”.



Russell Barley, Managing Director said; “At the start of the year Prodec Networks drew upon its 15 years expertise to predict the Top 5 IT Trends for 2013 including; the year of the smart device, the rapid growth in ‘big data’ and the further explosion of BYOD within businesses” he continued “The ability to assess how accurate these predictions were gives Prodec Networks a great insight into how businesses are utilising technologies”.



There are three key findings that have emerged from this research. Firstly, smart devices continue to be prevalent amongst businesses as predicted, but the trend for using smart devices as a primary computer has not taken off as much as expected.



Employees in over 60% of SME’s and large organisations and 75% of medium sized businesses do not use their smart devices as a primary computer.



Large organisations have seen a significant rise in demand for BYOD in 2013. For smaller businesses, BYOD is not rising in comparison to 2012. Over 70% of very large organisations have seen a rise in the demand for BYOD and a further 57% have seen a rise in the demand for security management solutions as a consequence.



Businesses do not seem to be talking up Mobile Device Management solutions as predicted by Prodec Networks. This is a concern given the risk businesses are putting themselves in if devices are stolen, lost or misused, as unauthorised users can access the corporate network.



The second finding is that a high proportion of businesses have not seen an increase in demand for ‘big data’ solutions (over 60% of SME’s and more than 50% of large organisations). This may in part be due to a lack of understanding of the term ‘big data’ which can for different businesses mean different things.



Finally, the majority of businesses surveyed stated that they have adequate wireless solutions in place that meet the demands of users. Although businesses currently do not need to upgrade their wireless solutions, they cannot afford to become complacent with the increase in mobile use and functionality still rising.



Email harriet.fidler@prodec.co.uk to request a copy of the full report.



About Prodec Networks

Founded in 1998; Prodec Networks is a market leader supplying businesses of all sizes with Data Networks, Voice Systems, Services and Solutions.



Prodec Networks’ expertise covers Servers and Storage, Voice Networks, Data Systems, Hosting, Connectivity and Services and often dispatches orders on the same day. It also offers a buy-back facility, enabling customers to offset the cost of their upgrades.



Prodec Networks can provide different levels of support depending on customer requirements and is able to provide a 2 hour hardware replacement due to its coverage of Forward Service Locations (FSLs).



The company has grown significantly since 1998 and now employs more than 55 staff. Prodec Networks has achieved partner recognition from many manufacturers including HP, ShoreTel and VMware, Microsoft, Palo Alto, Meru and Citrix.



Contact Info

Contact Name: Harriet Fidler

Company Name: Prodec Networks

Mailing Address: Prodec House, Chancery Gate Business Centre, Ruscombe Park, Twyford, Berks, RG10 9LT

Phone: 0118 960 2500

Email: Harriet.Fidler@Prodec.co.uk

Web: http://www.prodec.co.uk