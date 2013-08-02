Prodec Networks Releases a Wi-Fi Info-Graphic Highlighting the Evolution of Wi-Fi

Berks, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Wires are quickly going out of fashion. The main reason being that they are restrictive and greatly limit usage to a certain number of users. The fast pace of the technological evolution is replacing the need for wires to stay connected, such as the telephones being replaced by mobile phones, personal desktop computer beings upgraded to laptops, notebook computers, tablet computers and so on. Technological advancement has also had a great impact on how people connect to the internet. Gone are the days when people needed to be connected via a wire to a modem to access the internet, the newer technology allows people to be stay connected wirelessly. Wi-Fi has rapidly become one of the most popular networking technologies. It uses radio waves to provide wireless high-speed internet and network connections. Thus the wire has been eliminated between the sender and receiver data signals. Wi-Fi technology has increased mobility of devices as long as they are in a frequency within the electromagnetic spectrum associated with radio wave propagation.



To exhibit the evolution of the Wi-Fi technology Prodec Networks has released an info-graphic which has been created to highlight the key advancements of Wi-Fi from inception to present day and beyond.



Due to the advantages of Wi-Fi has become a need for people so they can stay connected for both work and play. The need to use internet through smart phones, tablet PCs has propelled development of the capabilities and therefore the uses of Wi-Fi over the past 15-20 years. The expansion of smart devices has been a key driver in the development of Wireless Networks, as users demand higher density to download music, video and make video calls.



About Prodec Networks

Prodec Networks is a market leader supplying businesses of all sizes with Wireless Networking Solutions, Data Networks, Voice Systems, Services and Solutions. The company was founded in 1988. Prodec Networks’ expertise covers Servers and Storage, Voice Networks, Data Systems, Hosting, Connectivity and Services and often dispatches orders on the same day. It also offers a buy-back facility, enabling customers to offset the cost of their upgrades.



The company has grown significantly since 1998 and now employs more than 55 people as their staff. Prodec Networks has achieved partner recognition from many manufacturers including HP, ShoreTel and VMware, Microsoft,Palo Alto, Meru and Citrix.



The info-graphic from Prodec Networks has been created with the aim of spreading awareness among people about the technology that has become a part of their daily lives. The company prides itself for it 15 years experience providing thousands of customers, the solution to keep their business connected.



