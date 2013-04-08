Prodsllc.com - Smart Business Services Needed for Start-Ups

Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- A business entrepreneur who is thinking of starting a small business needs enough know-how and determination to translate his wish in-to a reality. For start-up businesses, funding remains a big problem, and often, many people with great business ideas hesitate to take the plunge because they feel they might face a paucity of capital while running the business and might become terribly trapped in debt.



Business entrepreneurs who still dream big and hope to make history someday dare to take a bold step ahead and first chalk out a clear-cut business plan for their startup or small business, and companies like Provident Dedicated Services LLC, are always there to help the small business entrepreneurs succeed in their ventures and take their business to the peak of success by offering them services like business funding, credit repair, various types of business set-up solutions, small business solutions and more.



Provident Dedicated Services LLC is a company multifaceted in structure and nature. This company delivers its services through some of the most trusted channels and is one of the best and most reputed companies in its field. The highly professional consultants of the company are competent in giving shape to the business plans and ideas of the small business entrepreneurs, and they are also quite reputed for changing the status of company transactions; (i.e. making long-term relationships out of company transactions). The company has an online entity; (i.e. its website, www.prodsllc.com). The company team is also engaged in ceaseless efforts to evolve the products of its clients with their focus being on the expansion of the range of the clients’ business services.



“We know how much a startup business entrepreneur has to struggle. But if they avail the services of our company, all their struggling would end. No more frustration with filing paperwork! We offer business funding at jet speed. If our client has poor credit, we’ll repair his credit with our unique loan solutions, and his business can start immediately. We are now offering a special discount of 20% on all of our services,” said a team member.



The company not only tries to grow the business of a small business entrepreneur but also embraces the very idea of small business or startup business growth and has thereby designed all its services based on that philosophy. Some of the other services offered by Provident Dedicated Services LLC, apart from the ones mentioned earlier, are:



- Asset protection

- Loan programs

- Website design

- Logo creation

- Trademark research

- Landing pages



“PDS guided me with all my investment problems and offered me the best financial service for my business,” said a happy client recently. For more information, visit www.prodsllc.com .



Media Contact:

Call: 877 737 2388