Producer R. Scott Reid Cast the BELLA TWINS in Their Latest Feature, "7 DAYS as a KINGPIN"

Alhambra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Producer R. Scott Reid announces latest feature film production starring the WWE Bella Twins.



RiverRock Films adds THE BELLA TWINS to the cast of their latest feature, 7 DAYS AS A KINGPIN. The film, directed by Paul Bunch and Produced by Scott Reid, is scheduled to shoot this October. The Bella Twins join Joel David Moore, Eric Balfour, Bokeem Woodbine and Anita Briem in this talented and growing cast.



For More information please contact; Producer R. Scott Reid, Vice President of Production at River Rock Films, http://www.rscottreid.tv –ScottReid@RiverRockFilms.com