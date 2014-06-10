Producer Roderick Powell Looks to Raise $100,000 via Indiegogo for the Making of the Martial Arts Movie "Shaolin Wing Chun: The New Beginning"

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Film producer Roderick Powell and screenwriter Erik Bernard are both experienced martial artists. The goal in combining their talents was to create a great martial arts movie for martial artists, fans of the martial arts action movies, and other filmgoers. "Shaolin Wing Chun: The New Beginning" is the movie that will set the new high standard in the martial arts film genre.



The story is about an American orphan, Michael, who is adopted and raised by the Chinese community. Along the way, the city's Chinatown becomes overrun by a brutal gang leader. The local kung masters search within their students for someone who can challenge the gang leader. In the end, they find that the American outsider is their best hope.



Filmmaking is a costly endeavor. Roderick and his team need financial help to get the project off the ground. Of course, the movie budget will be much higher than the project goal of $100,000. The project team is looking forward to movie studios and distributors and other investors for the big bucks.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: May 18, 2014 - July 7, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1n1TUJ2