Producer Stefania Zini and Team Launch Indiegogo Campaign to Fund Their Upcoming Venture Co.Existence

Milan, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- During his career as a film maker, Nikita Khokhlov has had the opportunity to spend many years travelling to countries in the Middle East and Africa. He has often observed and captured, with the keen eye of the photographer's lens, how the populations of these regions, mainly Muslim, live more or less peacefully with the followers of other religions. In many places, there are often very small numbers of Christians living in the Middle East and in many African countries, amongst the other religions practiced in those regions.



This projects looks to tell the story of the lives of these small Christian populations, how they live in these regions, how freely they are able to practice their faith or not. Co.Existence is the title of a series of full-length documentary films that this team wants to create. These films are not intended as propaganda for Christian values, even less are they intended to offend or condemn in any way the adherents of other, non-Christian religions. The sole aim of this project is to show and explain to the potential audience a little-known world that generally only attracts the attention of the mass media when some tragic event has taken place.



Every film in the Co.Existence project will be a kaleidoscope of life stories and a guide to lead the viewer amongst the Christians of different generations, professions and social positions living in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa.



In creating Co. Existence this team has already invested 15 000 Euros. This covers the cost of travel and of work carried out at the Moscow studio, before and after every trip. They need €65,000 more to complete the project.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: October 31, 2013 - December 29, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/co-existence/x/5197296