Producer Steven J Heath Starts Indiegogo Fundraiser His Upcoming TV Comedy "the Rum Rebellion"

Maitland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Down the road from government house their is a little place called "The friendship Inn" and it’s owner John Foley. He’s a quiet Irish business man who is getting on with life. The Rum corps make his inn their unofficial head quarters after arresting Governor Bligh, taking over the settlement and hiding all the stolen rum in his inn. The Irish rebellion makes the Inn their unofficial head quarters, while they plot and plan, the Rum corps downfall, all the while trying to steal the stolen rum. The most blood curdling, English hating, Irish white coat rebel, convicted murderer and convict on the run, hides in Mr. Foley’s inn, pretending to be his loving wife, while in the back room, conspiring against the English, the far to passive settlers and her pretend husband.



The Rum Rebellion is a fictional historical comedy for which producer Steven J Heath has launched this fundraiser. They are in need of funding assistance to produce this local Comedy TV Sitcom. Funding support is essential to get the TV show on air.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal of $50,000. Funding duration: November 09, 2013 - January 01, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-rum-rebellion-a-tv-comedy/x/116962