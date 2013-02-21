Producers of Film Hunter Launch Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- A Kickstarter Crowdfunding campaign is now underway to raise a total of $50,000 to complete filming for Hunter; an independent film that's described as “a slasher-horror film made by horror fans for horror fans.”



“Two students are dead and their classmates are horrified to discover that there's something extremely horrific taking place in their little college town, with the killer lurking behind a creepy mask. The sheriff's department seems to know more than they're saying and the students realize they may be next, so they set out to investigate the slayings. It's tons of action and mystery – a must-see flick!” explained Producer Pedro Lucero.



Lucero added, “We have an incredible cast and crew and we're extremely excited to continue filming with Director Ryan Shovey.”



Filmed on location in New Orleans, Louisiana, the first 11 minutes of Hunter have already been filmed. The producers are now seeking funds to cover filming for the remaining 80 minutes of the film.



A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise a total of $50,000 to cover the remaining production costs. The film's producers remind fans that no donation is too large or too small. Contributors can donate any amount ranging from $1.00 to $5,000 or more.



And contributors won't walk away empty-handed when they support this independent film. Special thank you gifts have been set up for individuals who contribute $1.00, $5.00, $10.00, $20.00, $30.00, $50.00, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000.



They'll receive a special “thank you” gift, ranging from Hunter swag and a DVD of the film, to tickets to the film's premiere, an associate or executive producer's credit, and even a walk-on role in the film. In fact, the first three backers who contribute $5,000 or more will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be killed on-screen in the film.



Shovey, who co-wrote the film with University of Central Florida graduate Ross Algana, past credits include a cinematic retelling of The Tell-Tale Heart and a web series titled Zeik's Bad Day.



The film is being produced by New Orleans-based Freak Daddy Productions.



To catch a sneak peek of the action, view the 11-minute short independent film version that has already been filmed and released to tremendous critical acclaim.



To make a contribution or to learn more about Hunter, visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fdprod/hunter-finish-the-feature-film



Learn more about the film Hunter by visiting http://hunter-thefilm.com/



