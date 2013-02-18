Producers of Indie Film the Big Meet Launch IndieGoGo Crowdfunding Campaign

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The producers of a new, independent film, The Big Meet, have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com, in hope of raising a total of $15,000 to cover the noir film's post-production costs.



"This film is truly a one-of-a-kind production. The Big Meet is a cinematic tribute the noir crime films of the 1940s and 1950s," explained Christian Elder, producer, writer and director of The Big Meet.



Currently, producers are planning to screen the noir film at an array of film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival, the South by Southwest Film Conference and Festival and beyond.



The film noir is based on the short story



Supporters are invited to make a contribution ranging from $1.00 to $5,000.



Donors won't walk away empty-handed. Contributors will receive a thank you gift, ranging from a shout out on Twitter for a $1.00 contribution to a Facebook Fan Page shout out, a promotional postcard signed by writer Lance Dean and Director Christian Elder, and a listing in the film credits for a $10.00 donation. Individuals who make a $5,000 contribution will receive an array of perks, including a co-producer credit and film billing listing on IMDB, tickets to film festival screenings, a signed original copy of and a private home screening of Buy Blake a Drink, with star Lane Carlson.



To make a contribution or to learn more about The Big Meet, visit http://www.indiegogo.com/TheBigMeetMovie



Contact:

Hilary Wagner

hilaryjwagner@aol.com