Product Data Management Software Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The PDM Software market in India to grow at a CAGR of 17 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of PDM in 3D designing. The PDM Software market in India has also been witnessing the integration of PDM with multi-CAD systems. However, the long learning curve for a new user could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The PDM Software Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the PDM Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Dassault Systemes SA, Parametric Technology Corp. and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are SAP AG, Autodesk Inc. and Infor Global Solutions.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91696/product-data-management-software-market-in-india-2011-2015.html