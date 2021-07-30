Product Information Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: IBM, Akeneo, Pimcore

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Product Information Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Product Information Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

SAP SE (Germany),IBM Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Akeneo SAS (France),Agility Multichannel Limited (United States),Catsy (United States),inRiver AB (Sweden),Pimcore GmbH (Austria),Riversand Technologies Incorporation (United States),Stibo Systems Incorporation (United States)



Definition:

Product information management (PIM) is a set of business practices and a group of business applications which is mainly focused on managing product information for use across an organization from the supply chain to commerce to customers. A PIM solution offers a single place to collect, manage, and enrich the product information, create product catalogs, and distribute information to sales and E- commerce channels. Using PIM, marketers can dramatically increase product data quality, accuracy, and completeness while simplifying and accelerating product catalogs management. As a result, organizations who use a PIM solution can more easily and rapidly create and provide the compelling product experiences needed to drive good customer experiences, reach more markets, improve sales conversion rates, and take benefit of new sales channels.



Market Trends:

- Increase in Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions Worldwide

- Appearance of Unified Customer View and Client Centricity



Market Drivers:

- Rising Need for Centralized Data Storage

- Making New Business Avenues in Organizations



Market Opportunities:

- High Potential Growth in E-Commerce Sector



The Global Product Information Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud Based), Offerings (Software (Single Domain, Multi-Domain), Services (System Integration and Training, Consulting, Support and Preservation Services)), End User (Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Others)



Global Product Information Management market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Product Information Management market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Product Information Management market.

- -To showcase the development of the Product Information Management market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Product Information Management market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Product Information Management market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Product Information Management market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



