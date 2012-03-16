Product Insights: Dairy in India - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Product Insights: Dairy in India" from Datamonitor, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- Datamonitor's Product Insights: Dairy in India report is a detailed information resource covering all key aspects of new product launch trends prevalent in the Indian dairy market. It provides insights using and analyzing information from Datamonitor products, such as Product Launch Analytics and Market Data Analytics, and is a snapshot of information at a point in time.
Scope
- Examines new product launches in the Indian dairy market, segmented by key categories.
- Contextualizes India in terms of new product launches globally.
- Identifies the key players in the market that are leading new product launches.
- Provides analysis of new product launches by leading flavors, claims, packaging materials, and price points.
Report Highlights
India, with a contribution of a little under 2%, ranked 14th globally in terms of new product launches in 2010. However, it is among the top three countries for dairy production.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Indian dairy market is dominated by state co-operatives like Amul, Britannia, and Mother Dairy in terms of sales value. However, the processed dairy market is seeing an influx of foreign brands such as Zanetti Pecorano Romano, Grand Gouda, Holland Dairy Edam Ball, Glac Brie, and Glac Raclette.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key trends driving consumption in the market that can be leveraged to boost sales?
- What product development/positioning strategies can be adopted to target various consumer segments?
- How are the key firms responding to various consumer dynamics and how can a player achieve differentiation in the category?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank of India, Bega Cheese, CMS Energy Corporation, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad, General Mills, Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Nestle SA, Rajasthan Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Product Insights: Dairy in China
- Product Insights: Dairy in Brazil
- Product Insights: Dairy in the US
- Innovation and NPD in Dairy: Future opportunities in functional, indulgent and ethical food and drinks
- The Top 10 Dairy Companies
- Dairy Food market in Brazil - Product Launch Almanac 2010
- Future Flavor Trends in Food: New opportunities in sensory innovation
- Dairy Food market in the US - Product Launch Almanac 2010
- Dairy Food in Asia Pacific - Product Launch Quarterly
- Dairy Food in North America - Product Launch Quarterly