Product Liability Services Now Offered by Personal Injury Lawyer Joe Carson

For years, individuals in need of a qualified professional to represent them in personal injury cases have consulted Oklahoma lawyer Joe Carson. His services have helped clients receive justice in matters such as wrongful death, personal injury, automobile collisions, and insurance disputes. Carson is AV Certified, ranked at the highest level of professional excellence, and was also selected as a Super Lawyer Rising Star.



Recently, Carson announced the addition of a new page to his website: http://www.injurylawoklahoma.com/product-liability/. Carson, who has extensive experience dealing with product liability cases, added the page to help inform clients about the dangers associated with product recalls and how victims of defective goods can receive compensation.



Carson explains that manufacturers have an obligation to produce goods that are safe to use, but adds that some safety requirements are not always meet. In such cases, manufacturers are supposed to be held accountable for their actions, especially when their actions can endanger the lives and health of their customers. In the past, manufacturers have been known to recall items such as toys, baby items, car parts, food, and medications.



Consumers who suspect that they have been injured due to a malfunctioning product are encouraged to contact Carson through the information available on his website, http://www.injurylawoklahoma.com/.



Carson’s clients have always labeled him as an excellent attorney.



“I had a premise liability case in which I was injured,” said MT, a former client. “Carson tried my case before a jury and obtained a verdict beyond my expectations. He is a great attorney who knows what he’s doing, puts his clients first, and fights for them.”



About Joe Carson

Joe Carson is a personal injury lawyer in Oklahoma whose mission is to work hard for his clients, provide them with excellent service, and resolve their case as quickly as possible. He focuses on all areas of personal injury including product liability, auto accidents, medical malpractice, and more. Carson received his juris doctorate degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law, and has been ranked by his peers at the highest level of professional excellence.



