Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Product Life Management Cycle market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced publishing of a report, titled "Product Life Management Cycle Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application, By Component, By Industry Vertical and Geography Forecast till 2025".



"Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Product Life Management Cycle market," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.



Top Players List:



IBM

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Siemens

Autodesk

Dassault Systems

PTC

Accenture PLC

BigLever Software



Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.



Major Segments Mentioned:



By Application

By Component

By Industry Vertical

By Geography



On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Product Life Management Cycle market.



Regional Analysis:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.



The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Product Life Management Cycle market.



