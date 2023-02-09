NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

C-DESIGN Fashion (France), Lectra S.A. (France), Optitex (United States), Infor Inc. (United States), Xperia (United States), Simbus Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), PTC Inc. (United States), Computer Generated Solution (United States), Centric Software (United States).



Scope of the Report of Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel

Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel is basically the utilization and processing of the data related to the design, manufacturing, sales and services of the product across its lifecycle. Apparel is one of the fastest growing segment in the world trade. The PLM services offered include majorly CAD, CAM, and PDM with CAD still being one of the most popular services. Rise of modern tech such as 3d technology both on the visualisation and the manufacturing front has led to significant enhancement in the design aspect of the apparels. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the biggest market of the PLM in Apparel.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (CAD, CAM, PDM/CPDM), Application (Retailers, Manufacturers, Others), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Component (Software, Services)



Market Drivers:

Rise of Apparel Industry

Growing Demand for Digital PLM Services



Market Trends:

Utilization of 3D Printing and Visualisation Technology



Opportunities:

Asia Pacific Region is expected to run the Boom in the Apparel Market specifically South Asia



Challenges:

Absence of Required Skilled Professionals in Developing Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



