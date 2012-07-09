New Healthcare market report from Datamonitor: "Product Profiles: Autism Spectrum Disorders - Growing interest in underserved market"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Over the past 6 years, three major events have impacted the autism spectrum disorders market. In 2006, Risperdal became the first drug to receive approval from the US FDA for the symptomatic treatment of irritability in children and adolescents with ASDs. Later, in 2009, the FDA approved Abilify for the same indication. In 2008, generic risperidone launched following Risperdal's US patent expiry.
Report Scope
- Overview of marketed and pipeline drugs in clinical development for autism spectrum disorders.
- Analysis of the market positioning of each product approved for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders.
- Assessment of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for marketed and late-stage pipeline candidates.
- Summary of the clinical and commercial attractiveness for each of the marketed products.
- Insight from key opinion leaders on marketed and pipeline products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Risperdal and Abilify are the only two products approved for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). Both of these atypical antipsychotics are indicated for the management of irritability symptoms associated with ASDs in the US. Due to the failure of these drugs to address the core symptoms of ASDs, many other drugs are used off-label.
Abilify is the most recent entrant to the ASDs market, having received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in November 2009. The drug's partial agonism of dopamine receptors unique mechanism of action is considered a key differentiating factor, producing a superior side-effect profile compared to other atypical antipsychotics.
To date, none of the four late-stage pipeline candidates for autism spectrum disorders has publically presented the late-stage Phase II or Phase III trial data necessary for the clinical assessment of these compounds
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key differentiating features of approved therapies for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders?
- How do key opinion leaders perceive available treatments for autism spectrum disorders?
- What opportunities are there for existing players in the autism spectrum disorders market to increase their market share?
- What is the development status of current pipeline candidates?
- What clinical trial designs are current pipeline candidates following? What do pipeline candidates need to demonstrate in order to be successful?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- R&D Trends: Autism Spectrum Disorders - Pipeline growth reflects increasing interest in autism
- Case Study: Autism Spectrum Disorders - Public awareness and physician detailing will drive market growth
- Autism - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Autism - Pipeline Review, H2 2011
- Endpoints - Clinical Trials in CNS Disorders - Multiple Endpoints and Ratings Scales are Becoming More Widely Adopted
- Endpoints - Clinical Trials in Autoimmune Disorders - Multiple Primary and Secondary Endpoints are Increasingly Being Applied to Ensure Success
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Chronix Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Epidemiology: Autism Spectrum Disorders
- Global Vending Machines Market Size and Forecast to 2015