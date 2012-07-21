"Product Profiles: COPD - Novel Combinations Race to the Finish" - New Market Report

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Product Profiles: COPD - Novel combinations race to the finish", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- COPD is a growing market with a dynamic pipeline aiming to address unmet needs. A number of pipeline products threaten established drug classes. Once-daily bronchodilator combinations in particular are expected to offer a novel treatment option with high clinical and commercial potential and a number of companies are racing to be the first to reach the market.
Report Scope
- Access Datamonitor's independent clinical and commercial assessment of marketed brands and key pipeline agents for COPD.
- Understand what it takes to differentiate a product in COPD treatment and how the pipeline threatens current market leaders.
- Assess how pipeline products compare to each other and how they will compete with established therapies.
- Review important clinical developments for key pipeline agents with analysis of the latest clinical trial data.
Report Highlights
As the first once-daily LAMA, Spiriva (tiotropium; Boehringer Ingelheim) has become the clear gold-standard monotherapy for COPD, with widespread use across all disease severities. A number of novel LAMAs are being developed, but these will struggle to compete with Spiriva, which has had years to develop a loyal physician and patient base.
Significant developments are expected during 2012 as numerous promising candidates are close to reaching the COPD market. Almirall's LAMA Eklira (aclidinium) is under review in the US and EU with a decision expected later in 2012. If successful, Eklira could pose the first direct threat to Spiriva (tiotropium; Boehringer Ingelheim).
GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis are set to go head-to-head in a number of key drug classes for COPD, including the first once-daily ICS/LABA and LABA/LAMA combinations. With Phase III trials complete and plans to file in mid-2012, GlaxoSmithKline's Relovair (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol) is on track to become the first approved once-daily ICS/LABA
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do marketed treatments of COPD compare to one another and where will pipeline agents fit in?
- How are key players like Boehringer Ingelheim and GlaxoSmithKline protecting their market position in the face of increasing competition?
- Which pipeline products will need to compete with currently established treatments, and which can be positioned as add-on therapies?
- How is COPD treatment expected to change as novel therapies move through the pipeline?
