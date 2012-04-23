New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Product Profiles: Depression - Next generation vies for second-line patients"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Patents for the current market-leading depression brands are due to expire in the major markets between 2012 and 2015, by which time competition in the market will be at its fiercest. In order to flourish in this harsh environment, new antidepressants must be sufficiently differentiated from conventional monoamine neurotransmitter reuptake inhibitors.
Report Scope:
- Understand Datamonitor's independent appraisal of marketed brands and key pipeline agents indicated for treating depression.
- Illustrate how pipeline and marketed drugs compare to one another in terms of clinical and commercial attributes.
- Review important clinical developments for key pipeline agents with analysis of the latest clinical trial data.
- Understand how marketed brands are positioned in the depression treatment algorithm and how they are perceived by psychiatrists.
- Determine to what extent future therapies satisfy the main clinical unmet needs in depression treatment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Datamonitor's physician survey reveals that psychiatrists perceive Forest's and Lundbeck's selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Lexapro (escitalopram) to be the leading depression treatment, with a superior efficacy and tolerability profile to other antidepressant brands.
Forest's Viibryd (vilazodone) has the hallmarks of a new blockbuster - a novel mode of action, favorable tolerability, and the marketing prowess of Forest. Viibryd will be well received due to its good tolerability, although commercial success comparable to Lexapro will be unattainable as more innovative competitor drugs near the US market.
TC-5214, under development by AstraZeneca and Targacept, had previously shown potential in the treatment-resistant population. However, the first two trials from a large Phase III program disappointed, failing to separate TC-5214 from placebo. Additional data are due in H1 2012, although Datamonitor is expecting further negative outcomes.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What is the gold-standard drug for depression?
- How are marketed brands positioned in the depression treatment algorithm?
- Which are the most likely drugs to emerge from the pipeline and how will they impact the way depression is treated?
- What are the comparative strengths and weaknesses of the key depression brands and pipeline candidates?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Depression - Pipeline Review, Q2 2011
- Product Profiles: Disease Modification in Rheumatoid Arthritis - Game-changing therapy close to market
- CNS Generic Drugs: Prospects and Opportunities to 2012
- Abbott Vascular Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Central Nervous System Disorders - Highest Number of Patients were Recruited for Clinical Trials in Schizophrenia
- Product Profiles: Prostate Cancer - Recent approvals create competitive environment for new market entrants
- Pipeline Insight: Leukemias Underserved patient populations offer potential for market growth
- Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) - Pipeline Review, H2 2011
- Drug Delivery Technologies: Players, products & prospects to 2018
- Depression - Pipeline Review, H2 2011