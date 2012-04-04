New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Product Profiles: Disease Modification in Rheumatoid Arthritis - Game-changing therapy close to market"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- The potential for Pfizer's tofacitinib (CP-690,550) to drive a paradigm change in rheumatoid arthritis treatment edges closer, with news in 2011 that US, EU, and Japanese regulatory agencies are reviewing its applications. 2011 also saw lifecycle management strategies in effect with the launch of a reformulation of Orencia and a strong marketing move to revise the US drug label of Actemra.
With a novel mode of action, efficacy in line with biologics, and positive data from an active comparator trial versus first-line contender Humira (adalimumab; Abbot/Eisai), tofacitinib displays immense clinical and commercial prospects. Still, its positioning and eventual pricing relative to biologics are unclear and will dictate physician uptake.
Bristol-Myers Squibb executed a key lifecycle management strategy of intravenous brand Orencia with the US launch of a subcutaneous (SC) form in 2011. Enhancing its treatment offering relative to Roche's Rituxan (rituximab; Biogen Idec) and Actemra (tocilizumab). Still, SC Actemra is in Phase III and new drugs on the horizon pose a future threat.
Roche's attempt to change market dynamics with Actemra continues. With two ongoing head-to-head trials versus Humira, it has also filed with the FDA to revise Actemra's label. If granted, it could mean an unprecedented shift in RA treatment, as Actemra, a non-TNF biologic, could be selected ahead of dominant TNF inhibitors Enbrel and Humira.
