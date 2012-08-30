New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Product Profiles: Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Products compete for underserved patient groups"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Datamonitor foresees rising competition in the Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis markets over the next five years. Several pipeline and marketed drugs are competing to garner patient share from dominant brand Remicade (infliximab; Janssen Biotech/Merck & Co./Mitsubishi Tanabe). High unmet need for an efficacious maintenance therapy appears to be a key driver for these products.
Scope
- Enhance understanding of how marketed and pipeline candidates compare to one another in terms of clinical and commercial attributes.
- Access Datamonitor's independent appraisal of key brands and pipeline therapies for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
- Review important clinical milestones of key late-stage pipeline candidates, with extensive commentary on new clinical trial data.
- Determine to what extent future therapies satisfy the main clinical unmet needs in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease treatment.
Highlights
Prior to Humira's approval for ulcerative colitis in Europe in April 2012, Remicade was the only biologic for this indication in all seven major markets. Its lead is also under challenge from pipeline biologics such as Simponi (golimumab; Janssen Biotech/Merck & Co.) and vedolizumab (Takeda), highlighting rising competition within the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
New trial data suggest that pipeline drugs vedolizumab, vercirnon (GSK1605786; GlaxoSmithKline), and Stelara (ustekinumab; Janssen Biotech) aim to fulfill the pressing need for an efficacious maintenance of remission therapy. These agents pose a threat to established anti-TNFs Remicade, Humira and Cimzia (certolizumab; UCB).
With impressive efficacy and US label expansion in July 2011, Cosmo's Lialda shows much clinical potential in UC, but tofacitinib's novelty and backing from Pfizer means it takes the lead in terms of commercial potential. In Crohn's disease, vercirnon's oral, once-daily dosing and positive initial clinical data boost its stance in that market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is Datamonitor's view on new clinical data of pipeline drugs unveiled at the 2012 Digestive Disease Week annual meeting?
- Which product does Datamonitor position as the most clinically and commercially attractive in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis?
- What are the emerging trends across the seven major Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis markets?
- What are the comparative strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key inflammatory bowel disease products and pipeline drugs?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Pipeline Review, Q2 2011
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2011
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2011
- Auto Inflammatory Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2011
- Auto Inflammatory Disease - Pipeline Review, Q2 2011
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease Global Clinical Trials Review, Q1, 2011
- Auto Inflammatory Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Sickle Cell Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2012