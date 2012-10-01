Fast Market Research recommends "Product Profiles: Melanoma - Novel combination therapies will increase competition for marketed drugs" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- The melanoma market has seen an increase in developer attention following recent breakthroughs. The identification of the role of BRAF mutations has revolutionized the treatment of melanoma, but with drug resistance a problem there is an opportunity for developers to move into this market. Novel combination therapies and immunotherapies are now poised to compete with the current marketed drugs.
Scope
- Analysis of marketed melanoma drugs - development history, key clinical trial data, and assessment of clinical and commercial attractiveness
- Analysis of marketed and pipeline drugs in comparison to current standard of care
- In-depth analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs - development overview, SWOT analysis, and assessment of clinical and commercial attractiveness
- Discussion and assessment of pipeline drugs' ability to meet unmet needs in treatment of melanoma
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Yervoy and Zelboraf's high costs have generated significant commercial reward, but have limited uptake of the drugs in more cost-conservative markets. However, where funded they remain the standard of care due to the lack of alternative treatments.
The combination of pipeline BRAF inhibitor dabrafenib and MEK inhibitor trametinib is thought to be the biggest threat to the current marketed therapies. The potential of this combination therapy to overcome resistance to BRAF inhibitor monotherapy could allow it to compete strongly in this setting and take market share from Zelboraf.
The limited treatment options in the adjuvant setting will allow the pipeline drugs targeting this patient population to face fewer barriers to market entry. There are currently two melanoma vaccines in development in this setting.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify the market leaders in this competitive indication.
- Compare and assess current late-stage pipeline drugs according to market positioning, commercial potential and clinical efficacy.
- Understand how pipeline drugs will be used with current therapies and how the market is accessed through less competitive treatment settings
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Product Profiles: Colorectal Cancer - New drug combinations and label expansions will increase competition
- Product Profiles: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Antivirals Market to 2016 - Antiretroviral Agents and Combination Therapies to be Major Drivers HIV and Hepatitis C Markets
- Product Profiles: Prostate Cancer - Recent approvals create competitive environment for new market entrants
- Product Profiles: Depression - Next generation vies for second-line patients
- Product Profiles: Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Products compete for underserved patient groups
- R&D Trends Melanoma - Drug resistance provides an opportunity for drug developers
- Product Profiles: COPD - Novel combinations race to the finish
- Genta Incorporated (GNTA) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Melanoma Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019