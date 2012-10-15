New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Product Profiles: Non-Insulin Antidiabetics - Options abound as the SGLT-2 class prepares for market entry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- The 2012-21 forecast period will see the loss of exclusivity for the leading non-insulin antidiabetic Actos franchise, while new launches include the first once-weekly GLP-1 agonists and the oral SGLT-2 inhibitor class, to compete in an increasingly crowded treatment algorithm in type 2 diabetes.
Scope
- Review current brands and key pipeline non-insulin antidiabetics in development.
- Understand current market dynamics by evaluating currently marketed drugs.
- Assess comparator therapies, identify key strategies, and understand clinical trial results.
- Analyze the commercial and clinical potential of key marketed non-insulin antidiabetics and pipeline drugs.
Highlights
Despite moderate efficacy, a benign safety profile and oral delivery will mean that DPP-IV inhibitors continue to dominate branded non-insulin antidiabetics, led by gold standard Januvia, and new market entrants will struggle to overcome brand loyalty.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The GLP-1 agonist class will see more product launches, but doubts about their efficacy will allow once-daily Victoza to retain a leading position in the class and reach blockbuster status in the near future.
The new class of oral SGLT-2 inhibitors will see its first launches over the next 18 months; they will likely be positioned at later-stage therapy and can potentially complement any other antidiabetic therapy.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the latest industry developments in non-insulin antidiabetics?
- Why will some brands fail to gain significant market share when others are more receptive to growth and will continue to thrive?
- Where are pipeline products falling short, and what will their owners have to do gain approval and deliver growth?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Product Profiles: Insulin Antidiabetics - Key developers compete for basal insulins market
- Market and Product Forecasts: Non-Insulin Antidiabetics - Incretin mimetics face off in type 2 diabetes
- Product Profiles: Targeted Cancer Therapies - Patient selection driving novel drug approvals
- Product Profiles: Allergic Rhinitis - Heavily genericized market sees areas of innovation
- Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Product Profiles: Stroke Prevention in Atrial Fibrillation - Uptake slower than expected for the first warfarin alternatives, the novel oral anticoagulants
- Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital & Richard J. Solove Research Institute - Developmental Therapeutics Review - Q1 2011
- Repros Therapeutics Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - Q1 2011
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - Q1 2011