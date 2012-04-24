New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Product Profiles: Pipeline Antibacterials - Gram-negative combination antibiotics show promise in MRSA-focused pipeline"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- The majority of the drugs in the late stage of the pipeline are being developed to target Gram-positive infections, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Progress has been slow, with many drugs held up by the US FDA's changing guidance on the design of antibiotic clinical trials. If successful, agents will be entering a large, but increasingly crowded, anti-MRSA market.
Report Scope:
- Extensive analysis of clinical trial data and assessment of clinical and commercial attractiveness for pipeline antibacterials
- Discussion of future strategic opportunities to achieve success in an increasingly crowded antibacterials market
- Analysis of the ability of pipeline drugs to satisfy key unmet needs in the antibacterials space
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Two promising antibacterials were launched in the US in 2011. Teflaro is the first cephalosporin to target MRSA, but enters an increasingly crowded market. Dificid is only the second drug in the US to be approved for Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea, demonstrating reduced rates of relapse, however high pricing may prevent rapid uptake.
Several antibiotics are in late stage development that target MRSA, from oral once daily drugs, to antibiotics that require only one or two doses per treatment course. Their convenience and potential to save significant hospital resources makes them very attractive therapies, but each will compete to reach the market first.
Two highly anticipated combination therapies targeting serious Gram-negative infections, including multidrug-resistant pathogens, entered Phase III in 2011. If approved, they will be direct competitors as both cover many of the same organisms, but one has the ability to meet specific key unmet needs better than the other.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Identify key drugs within the antibacterials pipeline, success factors for recently launched brands, and the potential for new entrant products.
- Assess strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of key pipeline antibacterials and how they influence clinical and commercial attractiveness.
- Understand the impact of events such as changing FDA guidances on clinical trial design, and successful and unsuccessful partnership deals.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pipeline Insight: Cancer Overview - Breast, Gynecological, Genitourinary - Diverse drugs approaching the market for many tumor types
- Pipeline Insight: Insulin Antidiabetics - Novel analogs show promise as alternative delivery methods prove less attractive.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Pipeline Insight: Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapies - New targets set to drive growth
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Pipeline Insight: Leukemias Underserved patient populations offer potential for market growth
- Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- MannKind Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Pipeline Insight: Gastrointestinal Cancer Overview - Metastatic gastrointestinal cancers represent a significant commercial opportunity due to a lack of approved drugs
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011