New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Product Profiles: Stroke Prevention in Atrial Fibrillation - Uptake slower than expected for the first warfarin alternatives, the novel oral anticoagulants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The difficulties with using the standard therapy, warfarin, in this indication have led to the development of the novel oral anticoagulants. Uptake of the two marketed novel therapies, Pradaxa and Xarelto, has been slower than expected. However, the pipeline drug Eliquis has the potential to expand oral anticoagulant usage beyond its traditional patient population.
Scope
- Understand Datamonitor's independent appraisal of marketed oral anticoagulant brands and key pipeline agents indicated for treating SPAF.
- Illustrate how pipeline and marketed oral anticoagulants compare in terms of clinical and commercial attributes.
- Review important clinical developments for the key pipeline agents with analysis of the latest clinical trial data.
- Determine to what extent the key pipeline drug Eliquis (apixaban) satisfies the main clinical unmet needs in SPAF.
Highlights
Despite the difficulties with warfarin usage, the widely genericized drug is holding its own against the novel oral anticoagulants due to its much lower price point in comparison to branded Pradaxa and Xarelto.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The marketed novel oral anticoagulants, Pradaxa and Xarelto, have faced slower than expected uptake due to physician uncertainty over bleeding risks in a clinical setting and the lack of an antidote.
The pipeline candidate Eliquis, which is expected in Q1 2013, has the potential to become best-in-class based on strong Phase III efficacy and safety trial data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How are the marketed oral anticoagulants positioned in SPAF?
- How will the pipeline candidates impact on the way SPAF is managed?
- What are the comparative strengths and weaknesses of the key oral anticoagulants and pipeline candidates?
- How has the clinical development of an antidote to the novel oral anticoagulants progressed?
- What impact will the novel oral anticoagulants have on the current therapy options, warfarin and aspirin?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Atrial Fibrillation - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Atrial Fibrillation - Pipeline Review, H2 2012
- Atrial Fibrillation - Pipeline Review, H2 2011
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (ARYX) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Epidemiology: Stroke - Aging global population leads to more incident cases of stroke
- Product Profiles: Targeted Cancer Therapies - Patient selection driving novel drug approvals
- Pradaxa (Atrial Fibrillation) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Eliquis (Atrial Fibrillation) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022