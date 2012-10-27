Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Product Profiles: Targeted Cancer Therapies - Patient selection driving novel drug approvals", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- The rising incidence of cancer is continuing to drive intense R&D interest in oncology. Drug developers are shifting their attention towards the development of novel therapies for molecularly defined patient populations. The future will increasingly see the approval of targeted therapies for specific molecular aberrations and the incorporation of companion diagnostics in routine clinical practice.
Scope
- Includes targeted cancer therapy drug profiles and development overviews detailing the companies involved and the clinical data that led to approvals
- Includes SWOT analysis of each brand in the targeted cancer therapies class
- Overview of each brands positioning in its marketed indications relative to its competitors and in terms of its ability to meet unmet needs
- Analysis of the clinical and commercial attractiveness of the targeted cancer therapies
Highlights
As the understanding of the molecular pathogenesis of cancer is improving, companies are increasingly selecting molecularly defined patient populations in the development of novel targeted therapies.
The rising incidence of cancer is continuing to drive high R&D activity in oncology. As a result, a number of new targeted therapies have entered the cancer market in the past two years. In 2012, five drugs have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In the period 2011-2012, a number of important developments took place in three of the 'Big Four' tumor types- breast, colorectal (CRC) and NSCLC.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Access detailed information about the drugs that make up the most lucrative class in the oncology market
- Understand the key factors that led to the success of some targeted cancer therapy brands and the issues which have hindered the uptake of others
- Understand how the targeted cancer therapies market will change in the future as developers target niche indications
