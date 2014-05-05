Product Review on Wealthy Trader - Now with FREE Training

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Wealthy Trader is different from all the other trading programs. Wealthy Trade is 100% safe and reputable software which interfaces with all platforms available. It contains a detailed guide along with useful instructions. Wealthy Trade contains an automated mode, which trades automatically for people. This system is perfect for those individuals who does not like sitting on the computer all the time. It provides free binary alerts.



The entire process of manually tracking parameters for binary options is possible only by experts and that too with less efficiency. Wealthy Trader eliminates this cumbersome process by integrating such parameters in a software which when put into action delivers an average of 74.35% successful trades, which is much higher than any other software in similar field.



Another "out of the box" tactic which Wealthy Trader has provided is a "interactive network" by which the users of this software can share results and can also copy trade investments of others. This sharing makes sure that users of this software can get access to like minded binary options traders and can further enhance the profit percentage. While it is impossible for any binary options software to deliver a 100% success ratio, Wealthy Trade is the most efficient among them right now. The reason for such success lies in the fact that it has been beta tested extensively before launching it publicly and this has made it to emerge as top binary options trading software.



At first, people are required to open an account at specific binary options brokers and then they have to link their account to the Wealthy Trade app. In order to start making trades, people have to deposit a minimum of $200 into their account. Once they are done setting up their accounts and deposited the minimum amount of $200, they are now ready to step into the world of binary trading. This program also consists of automated trading, considered to be one of its best features.



The entire manufacturing team behind Wealthy Trader is highly committed and works devotedly to improve the software, so as to provide people with the ultimate binary options trading experience. Users will be delighted to see updated version, new features, and essential tools, every now and then that will increase the accuracy of their daily trading activities. In addition, it carefully balances out all the risks involved, like that of brokers by fully ensuring that the investors are first provided with a trusted broker so that they can convert their hundreds into thousands, in a matter of weeks.



A number of binary trading tools claim that people can start earning measureless amount of cash from home if they purchase the following system. Several binary trading systems are claiming to be able to teach people the best money making methods and strategies online. However, people often get puzzled, they can never decide which system they should blindly trust on and what binary trading tool they should possibly try out and invest in. In order for people to make money conveniently from home, they should try out a program called Wealthy Trade.



Some its additional highlighting features are,



- Provides signals on 60 second Binary Options.

- 3 options for access: download, web-version (perfect for Mac users and tablet/smart phone users), App (downloaded through the Google Play Store)

- 700 signals and more per day

- Over 74.35% accuracy

- $200 bonus to traders who join (no credit card required)

- Personal Account Representative for traders who join.

- User can access their account reports via phone (this has never been done before in the binary options trading industry)

- Free SMS notifications at no charge (users can subscribe to this service in order to receive 1-2 key notifications via SMS).



About Wealthy Trader Review

Wealthy Trader is one trading tool provides signals on binary options and has an in built social performance reporting feature through which both professional and novice traders get to share their performance. This is an incredible program that provides people to either select short-term trades or long lasting trades. It’s basically up to people to decide which one they are comfortable with.



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Joe Matthew

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Website: http://www.wealthytraderreview.com