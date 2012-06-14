Product-Samples.net Serves As a One-Stop-Shop and Freebie Guide for Free Samples on the Net

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- For people who appreciate great deals and free samples, the Internet provides an abundant source. However, the process of seeking out those freebies can be time consuming and frustrating, especially for people who are new to the art of finding the best opportunities for giveaways and free items.



Product-Samples.net has emerged as a reliable source for free samples and freebies from around the Internet all in one convenient website. The site connects consumers with a plethora of free sample offers from brand name companies, with the goal of helping consumers save money and enjoy the experience of trying new products

.

The site is updated daily to ensure consumers have access to the latest freebies available on the Web. Instead of spending hours searching for these giveaways, visitors to Product-Samples.net can simply select Browse Our Samples from the header on the landing page to choose from more than 12 freebie categories such as Free Baby Samples, Free Beauty Samples, Free Food Samples, Free Pet Samples, and more.



After choosing a category, customers can read high quality editorial content to learn more about the available free samples, and then select a link on the page, which redirects customers to a simple online form where they provide the necessary contact information to receive the freebies in the mail.



Throughout Product-Samples.net, other special offers, coupons and contests are featured to help the customer maximize cost savings while trying out the latest products on the market. A Frequently Asked Questions section accessed by clicking on the FAQ tab in the header provides answers to guide customers through the process of finding the best free samples to meet their needs and interests.



According to a site spokesperson, one benefit to utilizing Product-Samples.net is the opportunity to access freebies without dealing with the hassle of multiple surveys, “Our site specializes in providing free stuff without surveys. This leaves some people skeptical because they believe that nothing in life is free, however, some things in life are free. Simply put, a company is rather confident in the quality of their product, so they allow people to try sample sized versions of this product at no cost.”



“We only provide samples that allow you to receive a mailbox full of goodies at no charge. Our site is designed to offer a simple, easy-to-understand user interface so that getting free products isn’t a hassle.”



To make the most of the freebie-finding experience, customers can access informative articles from the About section drop-down menu on the header. Articles cover a variety of topics to serve as a guide for people to find the free samples they need with ease.



Customers can also receive the latest information and updates about free samples by signing up for Product-Samples.net newsletter. The sign-up box is visible in the header and footer of each page on the site.



About Product-Samples.net

Product-Samples.net is dedicated to finding the best free samples, freebies, coupons, and deals on the Internet. In-depth editorial content, freebie descriptions and images and a user-friendly website make Product-Samples.net the preferred one-stop-shop for free samples. The site features 100% free product samples, free shipping and no surveys for freebies in 12 different categories. Learn more at http://product-samples.net