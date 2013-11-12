Production Efficiency Not Measured by Overall Equipment Effectiveness

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) with System Insights recently explained why the OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) metric is deficient for evaluating production efficiency. Dr. Vijayaraghavan suggested, “vimana is in contrast to OEE software because we help manufacturers understand when a parts is being produced by looking at all the data items the machine is generating. This goes well beyond just knowing when the machine is In Cycle - which is what OEE software can do. This basic Utilization data can easily be manipulated to be artificially high, but by looking at the vimana producing metric there is a true picture of when parts are actually being made.”



With vimana, energy use is optimized and the environmental impact of operating machine tools is reduced. The vimana product goes beyond simple data aggregation, and helps manufacturers increase device utilization, reduce scrap rates, decrease unplanned downtimes, and improve profitability. By improving machine utilization and reducing energy consumption, vimana clients are saving between $30-100K per machine, per year.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

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510-684-6400