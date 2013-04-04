Productivity Boosted with 2013 Version of EzTimesheet Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com the new and upcoming payroll software company, would like to introduce the newest edition of PC time clock software to facilitate employee attendance, sick and vacation tracking tasks. The new edition now includes a more flexible edit function, permission control, report feature and timesheet lock/unlock features, which will save user’s time in payroll processing and tax reporting filing. Halfpricesoft.com is encouraging employers and HR manager to download this new version and try it free from halfpricesoft.com.



In response to many of the halfpricesoft.com’s customer requests, ezTimeSheet employee attendance and time tracking software was designed with simplicity and affordability in mind. The graphic interface is user-friendly and straightforward for small business owners, non-profits and HR department managers who are not computer gurus.



“Employee time and attendance tracking should not be a hassle for small businesses. We believe small businesses should focus their time and energy on more important business matters, rather than trying to figure out how to run payroll software" explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We specifically engineered ezTimeSheet software for those end-users who are not professional accountants or HR experts, so small businesses can set up ezTimeSheet quickly and easily.”



This time clock software is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, 2003 and XP. New user can download this ezTimeSheet attendance tracker from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp and try it with no cost and no obligation.



ezTimeSheet has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and flexible, including:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Customers can test all the features and capabilities of ezTimeSheet with no time limit to be sure that ezTimeSheet will meet their needs before purchasing a license key. However, the single-user version is limited to use with one administrator and one employee. To activate ezTimeSheet for use with more employees and administrators, customers simply return to the Halfpricesoft.com website to purchase the appropriate license key. For a limited time, ezTimeSheet license keys are available at the following discounted prices:



About halfpricesoft.com

Based in Louisville, Ky., Halfpricesoft.com develops and distributes a wide range of small business software titles that are affordable and easy-to-use. Besides ezTimeSheet Employee Tracking Software, titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include payroll software, check writing & printing software, W2 & 1099 preparation software and ACH direct deposit software.