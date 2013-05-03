Productivity Improvement Proves Proactive with Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Koch Heat Transfer/Brown Fintube grew sales 35 percent with a consistent 95 percent on-time delivery. By working with Pinnacle Strategies, sales grew 35 percent in two years, inventory turns increased from 2 to 10, productivity increased 72,000 dollars per employee, there was a 20 percent reduction in overtime, and on-time delivery remained greater than 95% to promise date.



Industrial equipment companies operate in an environment of challenging market realities shaped by pressure from low-cost manufacturers, supply base instability, complex supply chains, and volatile commodity prices. To remain successful under such conditions frequently requires breakthrough transformation. Pinnacle Strategies helps by providing a focused, actionable, measurement-driven roadmap to rapid results.



Several Industrial equipment companies have found cost savings using Pinnacle Strategies’ proven systems of improvement. Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, recounts one company’s need to increase production without increasing costs, “When Reliable Machinist Corporation’s leading customer demanded more gate valves, RMC needed to ramp production without increasing its operations costs. By working with Pinnacle Strategies, gate value production improved 60 percent in three months with no new machines.”



According to Woeppel, “Dixie Iron Works increased profitability by almost 2,900 percent. Working with Pinnacle Strategies, Dixie Iron Works grew seven-fold from 3 to 20 million dollars in sales in the past nine years. By following the practical thinking of Theory of Constraints, Dixie was able to make powerful, constructive changes to its operations, marketing, sales, and organizational strategies.”



To learn more about Pinnacle Strategies a new eBook shows how to achieve top operations performance and supply chain performance under the worst conditions. In six months, Pinnacle Strategies helped the clean-up of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill by doubling critical resources, and in doing so saved more than $700 million. Pinnacle Strategies’ new eBook, “Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons from a Disaster,” is available for download at http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



