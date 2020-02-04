Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Technological Innovations to Remain Staple in Global Productivity Software Market



As operational efficiency and time management remain crucial amongst enterprises, adoption of advanced software tools and programs remain integral. A productivity software is essentially an aid to create voluminous presentations, database and graphical representation documents to simplify operational burden, improve efficiency and minimize expenditure.



Backed by rampant adoption and future-ready technological refurbishments, global productivity software market is poised to remain lucrative in the coming years, opines Adroit Market Research in its recent report addition titled, 'Global Productivity Software Market by type, End-User and Region, Forecast 2019-25'. The major players of global productivity software market include Google Inc., Microsoft (Office 365), SoftMaker Software GMBH, Corel Corporation, LibreOffice, IBM, Zoho Corporation, KOffice, and Hancom Inc.



Productivity software market veterans are constantly diversifying their solutions to aptly co-ordinate with changing business dynamics necessitating fast, scalable, efficient, and affordable solutions. To stabilize its stance amidst staggering competition in global productivity software market, frontline player, Ant Financial has recently doled out productivity software for 360 degree workflow collaboration. This application software is a cloud based platform, christened Yuque, for rendering multiple functionalities such as collaboration, organization, sharing and editing. The development is likely to incur multilayered growth in global productivity software market in the near future.



Screen diversity on the back of mobile devices is crucial in productivity software space. In its quest to offer high end productivity software for smart phone usability, Microsoft is all set to rev up productivity software with novel additions. The company's latest productivity software is Fluent Design Systems for Office apps to scale up multitasking and productivity, enabling users to reduce time spent in app operations. The software is envisioned to enable app interactivity for multiple functions, thus improving time management and productivity. The recent development is crucial to cement Microsoft's stance in productivity software space.



Besides on premise offerings, leading players are increasingly banking upon cloud based productivity software solutions to improve collaboration and productivity enormously besides enabling accessible communication.



On the back of growing trends such as BYOD and remote work culture worldwide, on-premise productivity software solutions are witnessing greater adoption to leverage quick configurations, management, creation and data sharing.



This detailed research report on global productivity software market is aimed at showcasing a vivid market outline, complete with a rundown of market developments, dominant trends as well as lurking opportunities in global productivity software market. Readers are also equipped with a complete list of industry forerunners, complete with their winning business strategies based on which market players successfully cemented stability and sustainable revenue models despite staggering competition and volatility on the back of constant technological leaps in global productivity software market.



Segment overview of Global Productivity Software Market



By Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



On-premises



Cloud



End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Individual



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



Large enterprises



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



The US



Europe



China



Japan



Southeast Asia



India



Central & South America



Rest of the world



Some Points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1 Market Overview



1.1 Market Overview and Scope of Productivity Software



1.2 Classification of Productivity Software Market



1.3 Classification of Productivity Software Market, By Type



1.3.1 On-Premises



1.3.2 Cloud



1.4 Classification of Productivity Software Market, By Application



1.4.1 Individual



1.4.2 Small &Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



1.4.3 Large Enterprises



Chapter 2 Industry Trends and Market Dynamics



2.1 Market Top Trends



2.2 Market Dynamics



2.3 Market Drivers



2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Subscription



2.3.2 Rising Importance for Personal Productivity Software



2.3.3 The Globalization of Business across the World



2.4 Market Challenges



2.4.1 Data Breach & Security Threats



2.4.2 Software Piracy



2.4.3 Growing Open-Source Productivity Software Companies



2.5 Market Opportunities



2.5.1 Artificial Intelligence in Productivity Software



2.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 3 Global Productivity Software Market Competition, by Manufacturers



3.1 Global Productivity Software Company Market Value Share, 2018



Chapter 4 Global Productivity Software Market, by Type



4.1 Global Productivity Software Market Share, by Type (2018 & 2025)



4.1.1 On-Premises



4.1.2 Cloud



Chapter 5 Global Productivity Software Market, by Applications



5.1 Global Productivity Software Market Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025)



5.1.1 Individual



5.1.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



5.1.3 Large Enterprises



