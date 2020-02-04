The global productivity software market size is anticipated to triple by 2025 expanding at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The region US was the largest market for productivity software industry in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market till 2025.
As operational efficiency and time management remain crucial amongst enterprises, adoption of advanced software tools and programs remain integral. A productivity software is essentially an aid to create voluminous presentations, database and graphical representation documents to simplify operational burden, improve efficiency and minimize expenditure.
Backed by rampant adoption and future-ready technological refurbishments, global productivity software market is poised to remain lucrative in the coming years, opines Adroit Market Research in its recent report addition titled, 'Global Productivity Software Market by type, End-User and Region, Forecast 2019-25'. The major players of global productivity software market include Google Inc., Microsoft (Office 365), SoftMaker Software GMBH, Corel Corporation, LibreOffice, IBM, Zoho Corporation, KOffice, and Hancom Inc.
Productivity software market veterans are constantly diversifying their solutions to aptly co-ordinate with changing business dynamics necessitating fast, scalable, efficient, and affordable solutions. To stabilize its stance amidst staggering competition in global productivity software market, frontline player, Ant Financial has recently doled out productivity software for 360 degree workflow collaboration. This application software is a cloud based platform, christened Yuque, for rendering multiple functionalities such as collaboration, organization, sharing and editing. The development is likely to incur multilayered growth in global productivity software market in the near future.
Screen diversity on the back of mobile devices is crucial in productivity software space. In its quest to offer high end productivity software for smart phone usability, Microsoft is all set to rev up productivity software with novel additions. The company's latest productivity software is Fluent Design Systems for Office apps to scale up multitasking and productivity, enabling users to reduce time spent in app operations. The software is envisioned to enable app interactivity for multiple functions, thus improving time management and productivity. The recent development is crucial to cement Microsoft's stance in productivity software space.
Besides on premise offerings, leading players are increasingly banking upon cloud based productivity software solutions to improve collaboration and productivity enormously besides enabling accessible communication.
On the back of growing trends such as BYOD and remote work culture worldwide, on-premise productivity software solutions are witnessing greater adoption to leverage quick configurations, management, creation and data sharing.
This detailed research report on global productivity software market is aimed at showcasing a vivid market outline, complete with a rundown of market developments, dominant trends as well as lurking opportunities in global productivity software market. Readers are also equipped with a complete list of industry forerunners, complete with their winning business strategies based on which market players successfully cemented stability and sustainable revenue models despite staggering competition and volatility on the back of constant technological leaps in global productivity software market.
Segment overview of Global Productivity Software Market
By Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
On-premises
Cloud
End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Individual
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
The US
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Rest of the world
