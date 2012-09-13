Products and Services of Midland Air Tools

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Midland Air Tools is a specialist retailer of industrial air tools of the major brands. They are the answer to all of your pneumatic air tool requirements. The company is not only a retailer but an established service provider and repair centre for all industrial air tools too.



For people who regularly deal with mechanical air tools will find Midland Air Tools very beneficial to their needs. You can find a wide range of drills, electrical and cordless tools, grinders, hammers, impact wrenches, ratchet wenches, sanders and polishers, screwdrivers and some useful accessories. The companies of which products are retailed and serviced by Midland are CP Chicago Pneumatic, CP Desoutter, CP Georges Renault, Dynabrade, FAR products, Masterfix products and Rock Air.



The company has been in the field of industrial tool supply and service for around 25 years and has gained considerable experience, confidence and trust. Their technicians are highly skilled, thoroughly trained on the various technical aspects of air tools and are fully certified. Midland Air Tools is one of those very few companies that sell, repair and service air tools as well as carry out assessments on the tools to check their vibration level.



High vibration equipment cause an industrial disease named Hand Arm Vibration Syndrome (HAVS). Estimation reveals that 1 out of 10 people exposed to regular usage of vibrating tools suffer from this disease. However, professionals of Midland Air Tools are certified assessors of such industrial tools and verify whether the vibration is under the accepted limits. In addition to this, the staff members at Midland Air Tools are happy to help if you would like to find out more on the subject. In short you, do not only use good products but also ensure that they remain safe for you or your employees.



Service and repair is another equally important aspect of Midland Air Tools. You can ask for a free quotation which has a 48 hours turnaround. Each repair by Midland technicians has 3 months of warranty period too. Above all, repair by only trained and qualified technicians is guaranteed meaning you can rest assured that your tools are in safe hands. The service or delivery is not only efficient but quick too. Each ordered is delivered in 2-3 days, provided it is in stock. For your assurance, all terms and conditions are detailed on their company website. If you need to buy, service or repair any type of air tool then why not try out Midland Air Tools for a trouble-free experience.



About Midland Air Tools

Customer Support



